Gambia: Bilbao Clasp Serrekunda West Knockout Trophy

Bilbao FC on Sunday clinched the 2025 APS Wallet sponsored Serrekunda West 'nawettan' knock out trophy after beating Unicorns 1-0 in a well-attended final played at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The final saw brilliant exhibition of skills and tactics to the delight of the spectators but the first half failed to produce a goal.

Upon resumption of the match, Bilbao FC and Unicorns were both eager to beat each other to lift the Serrekunda West knock out trophy.

Bilbao FC mounted pressure on Unicorns and dictate the pace of the match, creating goal scoring opportunities.

Adama Suso opened the scores for Bilbao in the 53rd minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Bilbao boys.

Bilbao FC were awarded with a giant trophy, gold medals and a cheque amounting to D50,000 while Unicorns received silver medals and D30,000 as runners-up.

Omar Touray of Unicorns FC won the best goalkeeper award, while youngest player award goes to Amadou Keita of Gintos FC.

The leading goal scorer award went to Mam Sait Secka of Gintos FC, while the Man of the Match award goes to Fernando Preirra of Bilbao FC.

The best Player Award went to Abass Camara of Bilbao FC.

The final was graced by Minister of Youths and Sports Bakary Y. Badjie, and high profound dignitaries.

Bilbao FC will play against Tababi FC in the 2025 Serrekunda West nawettan league final on Sunday 30th November 2025 at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium at 4pm.

