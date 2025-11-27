Gambia: Gilkock Football Academy Blessed With Football Kits

Gilkock Football Academy Brufut Branch were blessed with football kits by CD Guanarteme of the Canary Islands.

The young players of the academy received football kits with joy.

The presentation ceremony was held in Brufut.

The players celebrated the arrival of the new equipment.

Academy's youth football represents more than a game and opportunity for young players.

The initiative was coordinated through Star Up Foundation, led by president Sonja Arup widely known in The Gambia as Sona Mariama.

Mariama Arup has been working to build partnerships between football clubs in the Canary Islands and communities in The Gambia.

The initiative will open doors for young athletes in underserved areas.

President of Star Up Foundation, Sonja Arup, extended gratitude to Foundation Port of Las Palmas and her team in Canary Islands for their support.

Arup noted that the collaboration demonstrates how compassion and unity can inspire young people and strengthen ties between communities.

"This is more than football. It is the future.

We would continue to build bridges that transform lives," Star Up Foundation president said.

The latest donation to Gilkock Football Academy Brufut Branch marked another step in Star Up Foundation's efforts to empower youth in Brufut through sports and community engagements.

