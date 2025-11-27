Africa Investment Forum Hosts First 'Mission 300' Day, Accelerating Push for Universal Electricity Access

The World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), hosted the inaugural "Mission 300 Day" on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) 2025 Market Days in Rabat, Morocco.

The event highlighted countries' National Energy Compacts showcased investment-ready opportunities, and galvanised action toward the shared goal of delivering electricity access to 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

The special Mission 300 Day convened African government ministers, investors, and development financiers to spotlight national commitments, present implementation roadmaps, and discuss progress on regulatory reforms essential for unlocking private-sector investment. Furthermore, the event served as a platform to strengthen investor-government dialogue, champion African private-sector leadership, and facilitate knowledge transfer on best practices for achieving expanded electricity access.

Mission 300 is a World Bank Group and African Development Bank-led initiative that brings together African governments, the private sector, and development partners to provide electricity to an additional 300 million Africans by 2030. Twenty-nine African countries have already developed National Energy Compacts with time-bound targets to increase access, strengthen utilities, and attract private capital.

During the Mission 300 Day, ministers from Comoros, Guinea, Gambia, and Lesotho presented implementation roadmaps with specific deadlines for achieving universal electricity access by 2030, engaging directly with private-sector leaders and development partners on the regulatory reforms needed to unlock investment.

Since its inception in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has attracted more than $225 billion in investment interest across critical sectors aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the African Development Bank's Four Cardinal Points vision.

Erik Fernstrom, Regional Director for Infrastructure, East and Southern Africa, World Bank Group "Mission 300 is proving that Africa is open for business. With energy reforms underway, strong country leadership, and bankable projects ready to go, we've created real opportunities for private capital to scale solutions that will power Africa's transformation. Energy access is not just a target--it's about creating jobs, igniting economic growth, and giving millions the chance to build better lives."

Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate & Green Growth, African Development Bank Group "Mission 300 will be underpinned by massive and speedy investments in generation, transmission, distribution, as well as last-mile connectivity infrastructure, which, when complemented by necessary reforms, will ensure affordability of tariffs, financial sustainability of utilities and energy sectors, and engender enhanced private-sector investments. At the African Development Bank, we are committed to de-risking investments, mobilising institutional capital, and ensuring that Mission 300 delivers not just electricity, but millions of jobs, vibrant industries, and dignified livelihoods for our people."

Carol Koech, VP Africa, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet "Mission 300 requires innovation--we cannot build the grid of the future using the tools of the past. That's why the Global Energy Alliance provides technical guidance, prepares bankable projects, and deploys catalytic capital to attract private investment. By breaking down siloes, we mobilise the blended finance needed to scale Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) and other innovative solutions that reach underserved communities fast. The National Energy Compacts demonstrate African leadership in action, and we are proud to partner in delivering reliable, affordable, and clean energy to 300 million people by 2030."

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All: "Energy access is a powerful driver of development. Through Mission 300, we're advancing an investor-ready energy transition for Africa. Sustainable Energy for All is working with partners to design innovative financing instruments that expand private sector participation in local-currency platforms, paving the way for a pan-African mechanism to unlock new capital for developers across the continent."

William Asiko, Senior Vice President for The Rockefeller Foundation "Mission 300 represents one of the most ambitious energy and vital energy access endeavours of our time - and what we saw at AIF today confirms this momentum is real. Governments are leading; partners are strategically aligning; and a credible pipeline is emerging that can bring clean, reliable power to hundreds of millions of Africans. Philanthropy helps spark progress, but it is the collective strength of partnerships that will deliver the final results."

About Mission 300

Mission 300 is a partnership between the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), to connect 300 million people in Africa to electricity by 2030. The platform brings together African governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and development partners to deliver affordable, reliable power, expand access, attract private investment, and drive economic transformation.

Media Contacts :

For more information on Mission 300, visit https://mission300africa.org/energysummit/