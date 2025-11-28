Abuja — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said that Nigeria has recorded a total 184 casualties from Lassa Fever this year.

It also put the Cumulative number of confirmed cases of Lassa Fever at 995.

In a latest situation report on Lassa Fever outbreak by NCDC for Week 46 (10th - 16th November, 2025) the number of confirmed cases increased from 10 in Epi week 45 to 19 in Epi week 46 of 2025.

The new cases were reported in Bauchi, Ondo and Edo states.

The report showed that: "Cumulative for week 46 (2025) total: 995 confirmed cases, 184 deaths, CFR 18.5 percent (higher than 16.2 percent same period in 2024).

According to the report, 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 102 Local Government Areas while 88 percent of confirmed cases are from Ondo, Bauchi, and Edo states.

NCDC said that the predominant age group affected is 21- 30 years.

The Centre said the number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported at the same period in 2024

It added that no new healthcare worker was affected this week.

