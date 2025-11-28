Nigeria: Dangote Group Contracts Saipem, Eil, Others for Fertiliser Plants' Expansion in Nigeria, Ethiopia

Dangote Group has announced a series of strategic technical partnerships with four global engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms to support the next phase of expansion of its fertiliser operations in Nigeria, as well as the development of new fertiliser plants in Ethiopia.

The companies, according to a statement issued yesterday by the group, include Italian firm, Saipem, Engineers India Limited (EIL), Topsoe, and Thyssenkrupp UFT.

The group explained that these collaborations marked a significant step in its long-term plan to strengthen regional food security, enhance agricultural productivity, and deepen Africa's position in the global fertiliser market.

The statement said, "Through these strategic partnerships, Dangote Group will increase its urea production capacity in Nigeria from the current three million metric tons to nine million metric tons annually.

"The existing facility operates two trains with a combined capacity of three million metric tons. The expansion will introduce four additional trains, enabling the Group to meet the rising demand for high quality fertiliser across Africa and global markets."

In addition to the Nigerian expansion, Dangote Group recently held the ground-breaking ceremony for a $2.5 billion fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia.

The group said the facility was designed to produce three million metric tons of urea annually and represented a significant step in Dangote Group's commitment to strengthening food security and industrial growth across the continent.

It said, "To deliver world class facilities and ensure the highest standards of technology, reliability, and operational efficiency, Dangote Group has entered into the following partnership agreements:

"Topsoe will provide ammonia technology licensing and complete process design packages for six ammonia plants. Four of these plants will be located in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia. Topsoe is recognised globally for advanced ammonia process technologies that support efficient and environmentally responsible production."

It stated that Saipem will deliver technology licensing and the full process design package for urea melt units across all six plants. Dangote said this included four units in Nigeria and two in Ethiopia., adding that Saipem brings deep engineering expertise and decades of experience in fertiliser production systems.

The group said Thyssenkrupp's UFT division will supply the granulation technology license and complete process design package for granulation units in the six fertiliser plants. It said this will support the production of premium quality urea granules suited for domestic and international markets.

It said Engineers India Limited had been appointed as project management consultant and engineering procurement and construction management consultant for the four fertiliser plants being developed by DFFZE in Lekki, Nigeria.

The statement said, "Engineers India brings proven competence in large scale industrial engineering and project delivery.

"These partnerships reflect Dangote Group's commitment to delivering high quality industrial assets that meet the most rigorous global standards.

"The planned expansion will significantly increase regional urea and ammonia production capacity, create new jobs, support agricultural value chains, and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and across the continent.

"Dangote Group remains fully dedicated to building resilient industrial capacity, supporting national development priorities, and forging strong global collaborations that advance Africa's long-term prosperity."