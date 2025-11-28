Ghana: 27 Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested in Police Crackdown

The Northern Regional Police Command, in collaboration with the Inspector-General of Police's Special Operations Team, has arrested 27 suspects in a major crackdown on drug peddling and related crimes in the Northern Region.

The arrests were made on November 19, 2025, during coordinated swoops on several drug hotspots in and around Tamale. The operation aimed to disrupt a network of individuals suspected to be involved in the distribution of narcotic substances.

In a statement signed by the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, and shared with The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the Police listed some of the suspects arrested, including Iddrisu Abdul Bassit, Iddrisu Sadick, Yawuza Hishan, Yakubu Yussif, Alhassan Abukari, Mutaru Daniel Fisco, Ibrahim Abdul Wakil, Hawa Abdul Rahman, Latifa Iddrisu, Mariam Fuseini, Ibrahim Sadia, Alima Iddrisu, Issah Latifa, among others yet to be identified.

During the operation, dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, packaged in polythene bags, were recovered. Additionally, five motorbikes believed to have facilitated the illicit trade were seized.

Further operations across other parts of the metropolis led to additional arrests, bringing the total number of suspects to 27. All have been handed over to the Northern Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit to assist with investigations.

The statement further disclosed that on Friday, November 21, nine suspects--five females and four males--were arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court on charges of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority. One additional suspect faced charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition. All ten were granted bail.

The remaining 18 suspects have been remanded into police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

