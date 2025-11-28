Somalia: Former Somali President Farmaajo Urges Urgent Aid As Drought Leaves Five Million in Need

27 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Wednesday issued a stark warning over the country's deepening humanitarian crisis, urging Somalis at home and abroad to mobilise support as a prolonged drought pushes nearly five million people into severe need.

In a statement, Farmaajo said the affected families have endured two years of worsening hardship with "insufficient assistance" reaching the most vulnerable communities. He warned that the scale of suffering had intensified as international aid declined and emergency relief failed to meet growing needs.

Farmaajo appealed to Somali citizens -- particularly religious leaders and business communities -- to extend immediate help to drought-stricken households. He said their contribution was vital at a time when global humanitarian funding had fallen sharply.

He also called on the Somali diaspora, as well as federal and state-level authorities, to demonstrate unity and coordinate efforts to alleviate the crisis in the hardest-hit regions.

The former president expressed hope that the international community would accelerate its response to ensure lifesaving aid reaches families affected by the severe drought conditions gripping much of the country.

