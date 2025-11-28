Guinea Bissau: Nigerian Lawmakers Urge Deployment of Diplomacy to Secure Jonathan's Return From Guinea-Bissau

The resolution, adopted unanimously, came amid rising instability in the country, where Guinea- Bissau's military seized power, toppled President Umaro Embaló, suspended the electoral process and imposed a curfew after attacking the electoral commission.

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the federal government to intensify diplomatic efforts to secure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is currently trapped in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup in the West African nation.

The resolution followed a motion moved by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, during plenary.

The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had earlier condemned the coup, in which a group of army officers seized power, describing it as a violation of the the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ministry said the takeover undermined regional commitments to constitutional order and political stability.

Leading debate on the motion, Mr Ihonvbere noted that Mr Jonathan, who is widely recognised for being the first Nigerian president to concede defeat in a democratic election, had been on an international election observation mission when the coup broke out.

He recalled that the former president has served as an election monitor in several countries, including Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa, representing bodies such as the West African Elders Forum, the Commonwealth Observation Mission, the African Union, as well as Nigeria.

"Currently, he is trapped in Guinea-Bissau because of the coup while on an election monitoring assignment. We are not here to debate the coup, but from my investigations, the government is aware of the situation and is working to ensure his quick and safe return," Mr Ihonvbere said.

"Our appeal is that the government should not relent. It must use all diplomatic channels available to bring back a former president, a true democrat, without delay."

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda also backed the call, describing Mr Jonathan as one of Nigeria's finest civilian leaders under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Mr Jonathan served with "clear vision, humility and democratic excellence," adding that the circumstances of his being stranded abroad highlight the broader responsibility of the Nigerian state to protect all its citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Bissau Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The importance we attach to his safety should equally be attached to the life of every Nigerian, home or abroad," Mr Chinda said. "I support that everything possible be done to ensure his safe return, and the same commitment extended to other Nigerians in distress."

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu put the motion to a voice vote, and it was unanimously adopted.

Coup details

Gunshots were reported near the electoral commission headquarters in Bissau on Wednesday, shortly before the military announced it had taken control of the country.

A group of army officers, calling themselves the High Military Command for the Restoration, declared they had removed President Umaro Embaló from office, suspended the electoral process, shut the country's borders and imposed a curfew.

The coup occurred on the eve of the expected release of election results in a contest between Mr Embaló of Madem-G15 and opposition candidate Fernando Dias of the Party for Social Renewal.

Gunfire lasted for about an hour, although no casualties have been confirmed.

According to presidential spokesperson Antonio Seidy, the attackers targeted the electoral commission to prevent the announcement of results and were allegedly connected to the opposition candidate.