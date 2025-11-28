Liberia: Feminist Alliance Presents National Budget Analysis Findings At the National GBV Conference During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

27 November 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Feminist Alliance, under the Stronger Together: Zero Tolerance Against SGBV in the Mano River Region project funded by BMZ and medica mondiale, presented key findings from its 2025 national budget analysis during the National GBV Conference held in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The analysis revealed that despite increases in the budgets of key line ministries including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia National Police funding for critical SGBV services did not increase, funds were allocated to the Street Child project, Albino Society, vehicles, for MOGCSP and LNP respectively.

Essential support mechanisms such as safe homes, one-stop centres, psychosocial support, and medical response remain severely underfunded and heavily reliant on donor contributions.

The Feminist Alliance noted that the same analysis was conducted in Sierra Leone and the findings mirrored Liberia's situation, showing limited national investment in survivor services despite sector budget growth.

Speaking during the presentation, Fenny Taylor-Diggs, Project Manager at medica Liberia, emphasized the urgent need for national leadership:

"National ownership of SGBV services is essential for long-term sustainability. With the Spotlight Initiative relaunched yesterday to build on previous gains, it is even more critical that the government takes full ownership so these results are strengthened and sustained beyond donor support."

The Feminist Alliance urged the Government of Liberia to establish dedicated budget lines for SGBV services within relevant ministries to ensure predictability, continuity, and sustainability of survivor support.

The organization also stressed that civil society must be actively involved in ministerial-level budget development processes ensuring transparency, accountability, and alignment with the needs of survivors and communities.

The Feminist Alliance Liberian Chapter, is composed of medica Liberia, ADWANGA, and RYMI.

