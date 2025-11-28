Nigeria: Kaduna Declares Last Saturday of Every Month Sanitation Day

28 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Kaduna State government has reintroduced statewide sanitation, declaring the last Saturday of every month as Sanitation Day to boost public health, improve hygiene and tackle environmental threats across the state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the government said the first exercise will take place tomorrow from 7:00am to 10:00am.

The commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abubakar Buba, described the initiative as a bold step toward creating cleaner, safer, and healthier communities.

He urged community leaders, local councils, civil society groups and other stakeholders to mobilise residents and take ownership of their surroundings.

"A clean environment means a safer, healthier Kaduna State. We urge every resident to come out and take part," Buba said.

He added that government monitoring teams would be stationed across the state to ensure smooth coordination and substantial compliance.

Reinforcing the message, Maiyaki (information commissioner) said the sanitation exercise is a key component of Governor Uba Sani's strategy to curb flooding, prevent environmental hazards, and safeguard public health.

