Nigeria: Reps Begin Probe of Failed $460m Abuja CCTV Project Amid Rising Insecurity

The House committee is to carry out a thorough forensic review of the project initiated during the Jonathan administration, assess its current status, determine whether it is functional and examine how well it was integrated into national security operations.

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the apparent collapse of the $460 million closed-circuit television (CCTV) project financed through a Chinese loan.

The probe stems from a motion of urgent national importance moved on 22 October by Amobi Ogah (LP, Abia), in which lawmakers decried the continued repayment of the loan for a security infrastructure that has remained largely non-functional.

Following a robust debate, the House resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to examine the failed project, scrutinise the utilisation of the loan, and determine the roles played by ministries, departments, agencies and contractors.

After the resolution, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over that plenary, named a 21-member committee to conduct the inquiry.

Declaring the committee open in Abuja on Thursday, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen described the surge in kidnappings, armed attacks and other violent crimes across the FCT as "unacceptable".

He noted that Abuja, once considered one of the safest capitals in the sub-region, now faces persistent security threats.

Mr Tajudeen, who was represented by a member of the House, Julius Pondi, questioned why the multi-million-dollar surveillance project, expected to strengthen policing and real-time monitoring, had failed to deliver. He said the House owed Nigerians clear answers on whether the project was properly implemented, abandoned midway or compromised through poor management.

He noted that the committee will carry out a thorough forensic review of the CCTV scheme, assess its current status, determine whether it is functional and examine how well it was integrated into national security operations.

The investigation will also identify lapses, acts of negligence or possible sabotage, and recommend measures for reviving or overhauling the system.

The speaker said the committee must also identify possible negligence or sabotage and recommend steps for activating or overhauling the system.

He appealed to the Ministers of FCT, Finance and Interior, alongside the Inspector General of Police, council chairpersons and heads of security agencies, to cooperate fully with the committee.

He further urged traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence sharing with security operatives, insisting that the House "will not stand idly by" while residents live in fear. Every legislative tool, he said, will be deployed to ensure accountability and improved security in the FCT.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ojogo Kimikanboh, said Abuja's growing insecurity had turned it into a "theatre of fear," arguing that the situation demanded urgent legislative action.

He described the failed CCTV project as a national embarrassment, given the scale of investment and the expectations attached to it.

Mr Ojogo also described the failed CCTV project as a "scandal of monumental proportions," noting that the $460 million system, intended to provide an impregnable security shield for the nation's capital has not delivered the promised protection.

He outlined the committee's tasks, which include auditing the entire $460 million expenditure, evaluating the project's technical integrity, establishing its current functionality and uncovering the causes of persistent security breaches.

"We are not on a witch hunt but a truth hunt," he said, pledging diligence, integrity and a commitment to restoring public confidence.

Mr Ojogo added that what elevates the crisis is "the stark paradox" of escalating terror despite a massive investment. He described the CCTV project as a flagship component of Nigeria's national security architecture, "a digital sentinel" expected to deter crime, empower security forces and support the administration of justice.

He said the committee would conduct a forensic audit tracing every dollar, scrutinise all contracts, determine the system's operational status, identify those responsible for its failure and provide actionable recommendations to salvage the project and restore security in the FCT.

The project

The CCTV project was conceived under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2010, a federal delegation led by then-Finance Minister Olusegun Aganga travelled to Beijing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese firm, ZTE Communications, which was awarded the contract to deploy the surveillance network across strategic parts of Abuja.

Funding came from a $600 million soft-credit facility from China-EXIM Bank, under which $460 million was allocated to the CCTV project. Under the loan terms, Nigeria was to enjoy a 10-year grace period, followed by a 10-year repayment schedule.

The initiative, known as the National Public Security Communication System (NPSCS), was intended to provide real-time video, voice and data surveillance, integrating with security agencies to monitor and deter crime, support emergency response, track movements and improve overall public safety in the capital.

As part of its scope, the project reportedly included not just CCTV cameras but a network of support infrastructure: switch rooms, communication backbone network, emergency response systems, e-police integration, video-conference subsystems, and dedicated emergency communication vehicles.