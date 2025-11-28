Liberian-American James T. Tarpeh II Named Executive Director of Morehouse College Real Estate Institute

Atlanta — Morehouse College has announced the appointment of Liberian-American real estate executive James T. Tarpeh II, a 1992 alumnus, as the new Executive Director of its Real Estate Institute--an appointment the College says represents "a major step forward" in strengthening the institution's national presence in real estate education and industry engagement.

The announcement was made by Dr. SherRhonda R. Gibbs, Dean of the Division of Business and Economics, who described Tarpeh's selection as a strategic move to expand the Institute's influence and partnerships across the real estate sector.

The Morehouse Real Estate Institute (MREI) is a newly established academic and professional-training unit within the Morehouse College Division of Business and Economics. It aims to offer formal education, training, internships, industry exposure and research opportunities in real estate -- both residential and commercial.

A Veteran Real Estate Professional

Mr. Tarpeh brings more than 20 years of experience across real estate development, commercial banking, and corporate expansion. Prior to his appointment, he served as Real Estate Director at Waffle House, Inc., where he led multi-state development initiatives, including site selection, acquisition, and aligning growth strategies with market demand.

His background in commercial banking--where he built deep expertise in capital markets, deal structuring, and financial analysis--further positions him to advance the Institute's mission of blending academic scholarship with real-world industry practice.

A Morehouse Man Coming Home

A proud member of the Morehouse Class of 1992, Tarpeh's return to his alma mater marks what Dean Gibbs described as a "full-circle moment," bringing with him both professional stature and a strong commitment to elevating Morehouse's leadership within the real estate field.

"His selection marks a major step forward," Dean Gibbs said. "Mr. Tarpeh embodies the excellence, integrity, and global mindset that define Morehouse leadership."

Driving Growth and National Visibility

As Executive Director, Tarpeh is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next era of the Morehouse College Real Estate Institute by expanding industry partnerships with leading developers, real estate firms, REITs, financial institutions, and corporate sponsors, strengthening fundraising efforts to support student scholarships, faculty development, and academic programs, broadening student opportunities through internships, experiential learning, and career pathways in real estate and positioning Morehouse as a national powerhouse in real estate education, research, and professional development.

A Vision for the Future

The College community, alumni network, and partners have been encouraged to welcome Tarpeh as he returns to lead an institution committed to preparing the next generation of Black real estate leaders.

"His expertise and vision will help shape a transformative future for our students, our College, and the broader real estate ecosystem," Dean Gibbs noted.

Tarpeh's appointment reinforces Morehouse College's growing footprint within an industry where representation, leadership, and innovation remain essential.

Meanwhile, Liberians at home and abroad have welcomed Tarpeh's appointment as Executive Director of the Real Estate Institute.

Ambassador Lorenzo Witherspoon wrote on LinkedIn: "Congratulations Dir! This is by acclamation, a well-deserved appointment. Very good luck with execution."

"Well done, coach! I made it to the House, in large part, because of your mentorship. Love seeing you continue to give back," Thomas Spann Jr. added.