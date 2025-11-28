Kenya: DP Kindiki Congratulates Election Winners, Urges Unity - - Says Losers Still Leaders Whose Ideas Matter

28 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has congratulated all candidates declared winners in Thursday's by-elections, urging Kenyans to rally behind the new leaders and work together for national development.

In a message emphasising unity, Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off -- "losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter."

Speaking at a recent church service in Kapsabet, Kindiki called on political actors and supporters to tone down divisive rhetoric and focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development and respectful politics across the country.

Kindiki's message echoes his previous statements warning against inflammatory and tribal-based politics, and stressing that Kenya's progress depends on tolerance, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to national cohesion.

He also called on the winners to immediately get to work, reminding them that winning an election is not the end but the beginning of a service-oriented journey to deliver on voters' expectations.

For those who didn't win, Kindiki urged them to remain engaged: he stressed that good ideas and constructive voices continue to matter in building the country, regardless of electoral outcomes.

As by-election petitions and seat changes reshape the political landscape, the Deputy President's appeal for unity and service comes as a call to transcend factional divides -- a plea for collective focus on development ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.