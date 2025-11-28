Kenya: DP Kindiki Congratulates Election Winners, Urges Unity - - Says Losers Still Leaders Whose Ideas Matter

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has congratulated all candidates declared winners in Thursday's by-elections, urging Kenyans to rally behind the new leaders and work together for national development.

In a message emphasising unity, Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off -- "losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter."

Speaking at a recent church service in Kapsabet, Kindiki called on political actors and supporters to tone down divisive rhetoric and focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development and respectful politics across the country.

Kindiki's message echoes his previous statements warning against inflammatory and tribal-based politics, and stressing that Kenya's progress depends on tolerance, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to national cohesion.

He also called on the winners to immediately get to work, reminding them that winning an election is not the end but the beginning of a service-oriented journey to deliver on voters' expectations.

For those who didn't win, Kindiki urged them to remain engaged: he stressed that good ideas and constructive voices continue to matter in building the country, regardless of electoral outcomes.

As by-election petitions and seat changes reshape the political landscape, the Deputy President's appeal for unity and service comes as a call to transcend factional divides -- a plea for collective focus on development ahead of the 2027 general elections.