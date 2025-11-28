Nigeria: Northern Can Mourns Sheikh Dahiru, Says Nigeria Has Lost a Moral Compass

28 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, describing his death as a major spiritual and moral loss to the nation.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, according to family sources, died on Thursday at the age of 98 years.

In a condolence message issued in Kaduna on Thursday, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the late scholar was one of the few clerics in the country whose teachings consistently promoted peace, humility and mutual respect across religious lines.

Hayab added that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's long life of service, particularly his commitment to Qur'anic education and moral discipline, shaped generations of students and contributed significantly to promoting social harmony in the North.

He stated that Northern CAN recognised the late scholar as a man who used his influence to encourage peaceful coexistence and discourage violence even during tense periods in the region.

According to the CAN leader, the death of Sheikh Bauchi should remind Nigerians of the urgent need to uphold the values he represented, especially at a time when the nation is confronted with religious divisions, political tension and rising insecurity.

Hayab added that Northern CAN would continue to support genuine efforts to foster unity and ensure that both faith communities contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's stability and progress.

He emphasised that the most fitting tribute to the late cleric is for Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to peace, tolerance and national cohesion.

Hayab extended its condolences to the deceased's family, the Tijjaniyya movement, the Bauchi Emirate and the Muslim Ummah across the country.

He urged Muslim and Christian communities to see the moment as an opportunity to deepen interfaith dialogue and rebuild trust among different groups.

He prayed for God to comfort all who are grieving and grant the late scholar eternal rest.

