Nigeria: Apo-Karshi Road - FCTA Terminates Kakatar Ltd Contract, Mobilises Scc to Site

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked the 13-kilometre Apo to Karshi road awarded to Kakatar Engineering Ltd. Since 2011.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed this after inspecting ongoing road projects in Karu, Gishiri and the dualisation of the Outer Southern Expressway in Abuja on Thursday.

Wike explained that the contract had been reawarded to SCC, adding that work was currently ongoing.

He stressed that completion of the road would provide an alternative route and decongest the current main road, easing traffic for residents of areas like Nyanya and Karu going to the city centre.

He recalled that the project was awarded since 2011 but faced so many delays due lack of funding and other challenges.

"Like I said, we cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people," he said.

The minister said the construction of the road from Kubwa to Bwari, equally awarded to SCC had also commenced, adding that when completed, it would provide an alternative route to Bwari.

Speaking on the inspected projects, the minister, who could not hide his joy with the progress so far, expressed optimism that they would be completed on schedule and inaugurated in mid-2026 to celebrate President Bola Tinubu third year in office.

"You can see the happiness of everybody and that's what shows that the Renewed Hope Agenda is really working.

"People had never seen this type of development in Abuja before, and that is why you can imagine when we were at Karu, you saw how the students were very happy.

"When we went to Girishi, look at how the pupils there were all happy and so, this makes us happy too.

"When we see that people are happy, people appreciate that they can see development, people appreciate that the government thinks about their welfare. So, that's what it takes," he said.

On what people should expect in 2026, Wike said that 2025 would be nothing compared to the kind of infrastructure that would be provided in the coming year

According to him, the infrastructure will be partially tailored to lift the lives of the people and improve economic activities, including interventions in health and education.

The minister said that there would likely be no new project in 2026, adding much resources would be channeled towards completing ongoing projects across the intervening sectors.

"We want to make sure that the projects we have started this year will be completed in 2026.

"Mind you, that year appears to be a political year. So, you don't expect to start projects that you may not be able to finish within the period that you're appointed to stay.

"So, we want to make sure all projects we have started, by the grace of God, were completed," Wike said.