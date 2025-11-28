Nigeria: Ambassador-Designate, Oke a National Asset - CSO

A civil society group, Good Governance Initiative, GGI, has welcomed the nomination of former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, as an ambassador-designate, describing him as a "national asset" whose experience will strengthen Nigeria's diplomatic presence.

The group said Oke's selection reflects sound judgment, noting that he left a legacy of professionalism over a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in Nigeria's foreign service and intelligence community.

Oke, a retired career diplomat, previously served as Nigeria's Ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London between 2005 and 2009, where he participated in multilateral engagements and advanced Nigeria's interests within the 56-member organisation.

He later headed the NIA from 2013 to 2017, overseeing the country's external intelligence portfolio, including counter-terrorism coordination and strategic intelligence operations. He was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Though he was suspended in 2017 following the discovery of funds in an apartment later described as an operational safe house, the group stressed that Oke was fully cleared of wrongdoing. Former President Muhammadu Buhari approved his clearance before leaving office in May 2023, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) formally terminated the case a month later, withdrawing all court proceedings.

According to the group, the conclusion of the six-year legal process vindicated Oke and restored his reputation as a thorough professional.

"With his wealth of experience in diplomacy, multilateral relations and national security, Ambassador Oke remains one of Nigeria's most seasoned and dependable hands," the group said.

"His nomination is timely and commendable. Nigeria needs its best minds representing the country, and Oke fits that profile."

Before his appointment as NIA Director-General, Oke served in multiple roles within the agency, including Director (Regions), where he coordinated intelligence operations across Africa and other regions. He also held several positions earlier in his diplomatic career within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The group urged the Federal Government to deploy Oke where his expertise would have maximum impact, saying his background in foreign intelligence and global diplomacy would be invaluable in strengthening Nigeria's international partnerships.

The good added that his record demonstrates "unwavering dedication to national service," making his nomination a step in the right direction for Nigeria's foreign policy.