Nigeria: Osimhen Donates N5m to Support Popular Vendor's Cancer Treatment

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has donated N5 million (approximately £4,500) to support the breast cancer treatment of popular online food vendor and Twitter personality, Aunty Esther.

Osimhen, 26, currently playing for Galatasaray, made the significant contribution after an emotional video of Esther Omolola Mensah crying in pain and appealing for help went viral on social media. The distressing footage showed her struggling in a hospital bed, revealing the severe impact of cancer on her chest.

Aunty Esther, known for her reliable market shopping, delivery service and warm online presence, had built a loyal following on Twitter. Her illness, however, forced her to stop working, and her condition deteriorated, prompting fellow users to mobilise support.

After good Samaritans took her to hospital, tests revealed the need for extensive and costly treatment. A verified donation account was set up, leading thousands of Nigerians to contribute. Osimhen's donation on Wednesday represents the largest single contribution to date.

The beneficiary expressed her gratitude publicly, tweeting: "Thank you uncle, Victor Osimhen. God bless u abundantly."

Osimhen's generous act comes at a challenging time in his own season. The Nigerian forward was sidelined by injury during Galatasaray's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday night. He is expected to return to full fitness for Galatasaray's crucial derby against Fenerbahçe on December 1st.