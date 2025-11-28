South Africa: Government Condemns Guinea-Bissau Coup

The South African Government has condemned the unconstitutional military seizure of power in Guinea-Bissau.

The Presidency said that the timing of this action, which occurred during a crucial phase of the democratic electoral process, displays a significant disregard for the constitutional order and the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

"In unwavering support of the African Union's principle of 'zero tolerance' for unconstitutional changes of government, South Africa calls for the immediate restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the unhindered completion of the electoral process," the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Reports indicate that Major General Horta Inta-A has been sworn in as the transitional President of Guinea-Bissau, just one day after army officers announced the ousting of the country's President, marking the latest military coup in the West African nation.

Inta-A, who has served as the Chief of Staff of the Army, is believed to have had a close relationship with the recently deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

On Thursday, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission also condemned the military coup and called for the immediate and unconditional release of Embalo and all detained officials.

"We urge all national stakeholders to pursue peaceful dialogue and affirm our commitment to work with the African Union and ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] to support a swift return to constitutional order and lasting stability in Guinea-Bissau," the Presidency said.

According to reports, ousted President Embalo arrived in Senegal on a special flight after an intervention by the West African regional bloc.