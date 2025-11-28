Liberia: Man Charged for Interfering in Police Probe of 23-Year-Old Woman's Death

Police have charged a man identified as Emmanuel Gbayour for allegedly tampering with and interfering in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of 23-year-old Ruth Dongboi Davis, whose lifeless body was recently discovered in Kakata.

According to the Liberia National Police (LNP), Gbayour was arrested and informed of his constitutional rights, which he voluntarily waived before making a statement to investigators. He has been charged with Tampering in Criminal Investigation (Section 12.41), Hindering Law Enforcement (Section 12.4), and Disorderly Conduct (Section 17.3) of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia.

Police say Gbayour admitted that while riding his motorcycle in City View, Gotumo Town Community, he encountered a group of individuals--including Nathaniel Tokpah--who were viewing a nude photo/video of the deceased on a cellphone. He then transported Nathaniel and another person identified as Princess to the crime scene.

Investigators revealed that Gbayour later accompanied two unidentified females--who he claimed to be relatives of the deceased--to the residence of a native doctor in Weala after collecting L$500 purportedly for gasoline to travel there. He is accused of falsely telling the traditional healer, John Kollie, that the deceased was his daughter and requesting the identity of alleged killers. The native doctor reportedly responded that eight individuals were responsible.

Police say the defendant's actions generated public confusion, spread misinformation, and created a false impression that the LNP is incapable of properly handling the case. Additionally, Gbayour failed to disclose the identities of the two women he claimed were related to the deceased.

Meanwhile, both Nathaniel Tokpah and Princess Fayiah told investigators they were innocent and did not participate in any ritualistic consultation.

The LNP stressed that Gbayour is neither related to the victim nor involved in the official investigation and that his conduct deliberately disrupted the ongoing inquiry and misled the public and the victim's family. He was formally charged and forwarded to court for prosecution in line with law.