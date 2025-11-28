Liberia Launches National Fisheries Transparency Group for Fiti Implementation

The Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), Mr. J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., emphasized the vital role of transparency in promoting the growth and sustainability of Liberia's fisheries sector. He stated that without transparency, meaningful progress in the sector cannot be achieved.

Mr. Saygbe made the remarks on Wednesday, November 27, 2025, when he officially inaugurated the MSG and opened a one-day Multi-Stakeholder Transparency Initiative Workshop held at NaFAA Headquarters in Monrovia. The workshop was organized by NaFAA with support from the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI).

He emphasized that transparency is a global standard and a core pillar of national development, especially for resource-dependent sectors like fisheries. According to him, increasing transparency helps improve fisheries governance, encourages responsible investment, boosts data credibility, and supports Liberia's efforts to modernize and reform the sector.

The Acting Director General emphasized that Liberia has achieved significant progress in recent years in increasing transparency in fisheries management. He reaffirmed NaFAA's dedication to maintaining these achievements as the country advances toward full compliance with international transparency standards.

During the workshop, FiTI West Africa Regional Coordinator Mr. Ameyaw Asiedu provided updates and explained that the Fisheries Transparency Initiative collaborates with countries showing a strong commitment to enhancing transparency in their fisheries sectors. He revealed that Liberia was recently admitted as a FiTI member state, based on the progress made and the government's expressed willingness to implement the initiative.

Mr. Asiedu further emphasized that sustainable fisheries management is naturally complex, requiring a balanced approach to economic, environmental, and social interests. Since no single stakeholder can address these needs alone, he stated that FiTI encourages countries to form a National Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) as a collaborative decision-making platform.

Liberia has now officially established its National Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), which will oversee the full implementation of the Fisheries Transparency Initiative in the country. The MSG includes representatives from key national institutions and civil society organizations, such as the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Justice, Liberia Maritime Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, University of Liberia, Department of Fisheries, Aquaculture Science, Environmental Justice Foundation, Conservation International, Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association, Collaborative Management Association, and other relevant stakeholders.

The establishment of the MSG marks a key milestone in Liberia's dedication to strengthening accountability, enhancing sustainability, and ensuring that its fisheries resources effectively support national development.