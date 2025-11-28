Nigeria: Seven Key Takeaways From Nigerian Breweries' Legendary Christmas Press Cocktail

press release

The event marked the official unveiling of "Legendary Christmas," the company's culture-defining festive agenda for 2025, including its highly anticipated regional Beer Villages set to activate across select cities.

Detty December has officially begun. On 26 November, media editors, cultural reporters, influencers and industry insiders gathered in Nomaada Lagos, Victoria Island for an intimate press cocktail hosted by Nigerian Breweries Plc. The event marked the official unveiling of "Legendary Christmas," the company's culture-defining festive agenda for 2025, including its highly anticipated regional Beer Villages set to activate across select cities.

If you missed the reveal, here are the seven biggest takeaways.

1) Maltina Is Lighting Up Christmas For Families

Nothing says Christmas like warmth and family time, and Maltina is bringing both to the streets of Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan.

Expect vibrant light-up ceremonies, glowing installations and cozy Christmas villages. Ambassadors like Tomike Adeoye and Kiekie will be on ground to host, bringing good humour and that familiar family energy.

Think twinkling lights, shared laughter, and refreshing Maltina in hand. A soft, joyful start to December.

2) Amstel Malta Is Celebrating Togethernes in the East and South-South

Amstel Malta is bringing the spirit of togetherness to the East and South-South, celebrating the joy of reuniting with loved ones and the warmth of shared moments.

With light up ceremonies across Aba, Enugu, and Port Harcourt, the brand is transforming neighbourhoods into bright, festive landmarks for families, friends, and communities to gather. Expect lively performances, familiar faces, celebrity guests, and copious opportunities to make new memories.

3) Heineken Is Owning Premium Nightlife With Davido + Flytime Fest

For music aficionados and nightlife lovers, Heineken is tuning into the rhythm of the season. The brand returns as the official beer partner for Flytime Fest (21-24 Dec) and is powering the iconic Davido's "5ive Alive" Tour in Abuja, bringing flagship energy to Abuja's nightlife.

Expect sharp green lighting, global party vibes, and premium experiences from sound-check to final encore. Think international-standard staging, immersive visual storytelling, and every detail curated the Heineken way.

4) Desperados Is Turning Up The Vibe

If your December leans wild, colourful and unpredictable, Desperados is your host.

From its presence at Flytime Fest to high-energy nightlife takeovers across Lagos, the favorite party beer for Gen Z's is curating moments for concert lovers and culture chasers. Expect rave culture, avant-garde fashion, dance mashups, and creators documenting every thrill. The brand is here for the nocturnal city kids.

5) Life Beer Is Bringing The Street Heat To Port Harcourt

Life Beer is igniting Port Harcourt with a street-charged concert built for pure adrenaline. Headlined by Odumodublvck, the night will feature an electric mix of guest artist performances and high-energy hypemen, all amplifying the raw, unfiltered spirit of the city.

Expect dance circles, gritty street culture, and a crowd that knows how to turn every beat into a memory. PH, get ready; this one's for the bold!

6) Goldberg Takes Over Ibadan with Zlatan Ibile

Goldberg, a brand deeply rooted in heritage, is hosting a major concert in Ibadan.

Headlined by Zlatan, the lineup is stacked with fan-favourite street acts that mirror the city's vibrant music scene. Expect a celebration of culture, rhythm, and pride, featuring street choreography, regional flavour, and plenty of sing-along anthems.

Round up your people, Ibadan is about to come alive!

7) Legend Extra Stout Will Close The Year With A Lagos Countdown

Legend is showing up strong on New Year's Eve.

The brand will headline Greater Lagos Countdown on December 31, a night of fireworks, music, shared toasts and citywide cheers. It's the perfect way to close 2025 and welcome the new year surrounded by thousands who came to write their own stories.

A fitting finale for a festive season built on energy, history and community.

Final Word

From family-friendly moments to concerts that run late into the night, Nigerian Breweries has built a festive map that speaks to every kind of December lover.

Whether you're touching down from Heathrow, coming in from Port Harcourt, or staying put in Lagos, this season promises cultural colour, live music, homecoming memories and good energy in every corner.