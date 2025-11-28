Liberia: Govt Unveils Strategic Initiatives for Nat'l Growth and Safety

The Liberian government has announced a comprehensive series of strategic interventions aimed at driving national growth, enhancing public safety, and improving the quality of life for citizens across the country. The sweeping measures were detailed Thursday by Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Jerolinmek M. Piah, during the Ministry's regular press briefing.

Highlighting infrastructure as a key pillar, Minister Piah reported progress on the long-awaited Bolahun Junction-Babo Road in Lofa County, which has been impassable for six years, isolating residents and hindering trade, travel, education, and healthcare access.

"The road is not paved, but it has become totally unusable," Piah said. "Since coming to power, the government began restoring natural road conditions to ensure vehicles can move without getting stuck." He confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Babo Road is scheduled for Friday at Bolahun Junction, marking the official start of the project. Local communities, long cut off due to road decay, welcomed the project as a lifeline that is expected to revitalize trade, attract investment, and improve livelihoods throughout the region.

Strengthening National Security and Public Safety

On national security, Minister Piah highlighted efforts to modernize the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), describing the military as "a force for good." Several traditional battalions have been reactivated, including the Engineering Battalion, which became fully operational earlier this year. The Agricultural Battalion, activated on February 6, 2025, under Major General David Singh, recently completed its first post-war storm-rescue operation and has begun producing agricultural harvests on a three-month cycle, with a full annual output expected by year-end.

"These initiatives strengthen food security, improve military training, and build self-reliance," Piah noted.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) also reported major successes in its ongoing fight against illicit drugs, including seizures of 3.43 units of cocaine (market value US$183,804), 9,377.98 units of marijuana (US$741,500), 108.46 units of tramadol (US$373,854.99), and 2.14 units of precursors used in drug production (US$4.4 million).

Piah warned, "Drug traffickers are determined to destroy the young generation. Liberia faces a real threat if urgent action is not taken." He outlined LDEA's 2026 strategy, which prioritizes procurement of new vehicles, recruitment of 200 additional officers, a multi-sectoral approach linking law enforcement, health, and education, and youth-focused outreach programs targeting over 100,000 at-risk young people.

Fire prevention and response are also being upgraded through the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), which has benefited from international training in countries including France, Zambia, Namibia, the USA, and India. Twenty-five officers have been trained in ethics, crime scene management, and emergency response, while five officers are pursuing bachelor's degrees at the Academy of France-Berlin University. New fire trucks have been deployed, and a Five-Year Strategic Plan (2025-2029) is under development to enhance the national response to fire emergencies.

Investing in Economic Growth and Public Health

In economic and infrastructure development, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has unveiled plans for a US$26 million industrial fishing pier in Monrovia, located on the Bushrod Island waterfront behind Fisherman's Wharf. Renovations are ongoing at the abandoned Fisheries Complex, and a training and research facility is being developed to strengthen the capacity of Liberian fisheries professionals.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) will dedicate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Friday, establishing a 24-hour national command center for disease outbreak response. The center, funded by the Africa CDC, designates Liberia as the first African country to establish a full national public health institute. An emergency hotline, 4455, will facilitate rapid response to public health threats.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) is overseeing major upgrades, including replacement of a 48-inch transmission pipeline from White Plains to Paynesville, connection of 25,000 households under the World Bank-funded Liberia Urban Water Supply Project, and intensified sewage system improvements at Hudson's Pass. Installation work is expected to be completed by December 2025.

International Recognition and Regional Diplomacy

Minister Piah also highlighted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.'s recent achievements abroad, including receiving the prestigious Grand Prix Award during his keynote speech at the 17th edition of the MEDays Forum in Morocco. President Boakai's address emphasized reshaping Africa's geopolitical influence, strengthening peace and security, boosting economic governance, and deepening regional integration. During the visit, he held discussions with Gambian President Adama Barrow on peace, trade, agriculture, education, and security cooperation.

Concluding the briefing, Minister Piah affirmed the government's commitment to transparency, national development, and public confidence. "From roads to fisheries, from drugs to public health, and from fire service to national defense, these initiatives reflect our dedication to building a safer, more prosperous Liberia," he said.