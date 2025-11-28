Nigeria: 26 Arrested in Lagos for Counterfeit Currency, Adulterated Diesel Production

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 26 suspects for alleged involvement in the possession of counterfeit currency and the production and sale of adulterated diesel, popularly called "rice and beans", in the Eti-Osa area of Lekki.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the suspects were apprehended on Wednesday during a joint operation between police operatives and officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI). The raid, conducted at about 1:30 p.m., led to the recovery of ₦951,300 in counterfeit notes from the premises where the group operated.

"Preliminary findings revealed that four suspects, Abubakar Rilean, 40; Abubakar Abdullahi, 35; Adamu Ibrahim Jora, 35; and Michael John, 30, allegedly specialised in producing and distributing adulterated engine oil and diesel to unsuspecting motorists."

Similarly, police identified two others, Ichapi Moses, 30, and Samson Adike, 28, as alleged suppliers of the adulterated petroleum products within the area.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has warned criminal elements to steer clear of Lagos, stressing that the Command has intensified daily raids on criminal hideouts, show-of-force operations, and convoy patrols across all area commands and divisions.

He said the police would ensure that anyone found engaging in activities capable of undermining public peace, damaging vehicles, or threatening the state's economic stability faces the full wrath of the law.

Jimoh assured residents that Lagos remains safe, noting that the Command is "firmly on top of the security situation" and will not allow criminals to operate freely.

He urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information that could help security agencies prevent crime and apprehend offenders.

"The safety and well-being of all residents remain the Command's top priority," the Commissioner added.