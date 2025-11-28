Nigeria: Malami Vows to Honour EFCC Invitation

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Friday confirmed that he has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and pledged to honour the anti-graft agency's request.

The ex-minister said in a post on Facebook that he remains committed to the principles of transparency and accountability in public office.

"This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation," he wrote.

Malami said his decision to publicly address the matter aligns with his long-standing advocacy for openness in governance and responsible leadership.

"I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service -- principles that I both advocate and champion," he added, stressing that he would continue to update the public as developments unfold.

As of press time, the EFCC had yet to provide clarity on the specific reasons behind its invitation to the former minister.

Malami's eight-year tenure as attorney-general of the federation during the Buhari administration was marked by major legal disputes, asset recovery efforts, anti-corruption initiatives, and several controversial policy decisions that attracted criticism and praise from within and outside the country.

He also played key roles in high-stakes financial crime cases, international arbitration matters, and governance-related reforms throughout his time in office.

In his final years in government, Malami faced heightened public scrutiny over asset declarations, contract processes and management of recovered funds.