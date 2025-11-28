Nigeria: 27 Years After, Rivers, Edo Communities Reunite Through Traditional Matrimony

P/Harcourt — After nearly three decades apart, the cultural bond between the Esan people of Edo State and the Kalabari of Rivers State was rekindled during a vibrant traditional marriage ceremony uniting both communities.

The families of Fred Iyamabo and Victoria Datubo -- hailing from the Esan and Kalabari kingdoms -- revived the long-standing inter-community relationship as they were joined in marriage in Rivers State.

The ceremony began with Igbe Finji, the traditional box-opening rite during which the bride's family inspected items brought by the groom. This was followed by Bibi Fe, the symbolic sharing of specially prepared Kalabari dishes between both families.

In line with Kalabari tradition, the bride maintained a calm and expressionless demeanor throughout the proceedings until all marriage requirements were fulfilled. When Victoria finally smiled, her family erupted in joyful approval, signalling their consent to the union.

Chairman of the occasion and former Rivers governorship candidate, Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill, described the marriage as a reaffirmation of historic ties that strengthen communities. He recalled his visit to Benin 27 years earlier and revealed that Fred and Victoria had met in his London home long before their families ever envisioned a union.

The celebration featured cultural music, prayers led by Deacon George Betts, and the cutting of the wedding cake. Representing the bride's family were her older sister, Mrs. Eva Dagogo Princewill, and her brothers -- Eddy, Will and Henry Datubo.

The groom's family was led by Mrs. Flora Iyamabo, accompanied by his siblings Caroline Ademiluyi, Elizabeth Uwaifo, Rita Odutola, Florence Iyamabo, Rosemary Princewill, Regina Jemide and Victor Iyamabo.

Anchored by Barr. Adaye Duke and Chief Daogigo Amachree, the ceremony showcased the rich heritage of both ethnic groups. Guests were treated to lively music, spirited dancing, and popular local delicacies including boli (fried plantain) and fish.