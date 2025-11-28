Liberia: Youth Ambassador Commends Moh for Improved HIV Data Accuracy

Liberian-born educator and Youth Ambassador Bill Rogers, currently at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, has called on national leaders, media institutions, and youth advocates to support the Ministry of Health's efforts to improve HIV data accuracy while promoting responsible reporting that avoids fear, stigma, and misinformation.

Rogers praised the Ministry of Health, the National AIDS Commission, and international health partners for modernizing Liberia's health information systems, which led to the updated HIV estimate rising from 34,000 to 36,000 people living with HIV.

"This increase does not indicate a sudden outbreak," Rogers explained. "It reflects the Ministry's adoption of new, advanced data-collection tools that capture previously unreported cases."

He cited key improvements, including upgraded DHIS2 health reporting systems, modern electronic medical records, expanded community-based testing, UNAIDS and WHO-approved data modeling software, and stronger county-level reporting and verification mechanisms.

"These improvements show progress, not failure," Rogers said. "The Ministry of Health deserves commendation for adopting global best practices that make our national health data more accurate, reliable, and transparent than ever before."

Rogers emphasized the need for facts-driven communication, warning that sensationalism and fear-based reporting can cause significant harm.

"Misinformation destroys lives. Sensational reporting can discourage testing, create stigma, drive away investors, and traumatize innocent individuals," he said. "HIV is a global health issue--NOT a Liberian disgrace."

Highlighting the role of youth in the national response, Rogers called for school-based health education, safe testing spaces, confidential counseling, and youth-friendly awareness campaigns.

"The youth of Liberia want knowledge, not fear. They want clarity, not confusion. We must empower them with the truth," Rogers said.

He concluded with a call for unity and compassion as Liberia continues strengthening its public health systems.

"With improved data tools, dedicated health workers, and responsible leadership, Liberia is moving in the right direction. If we respond with truth, unity, and dignity, we will overcome this challenge together," Rogers said.