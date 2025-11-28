Liberia: Speaker Koon Apologizes to Journalists

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) welcomes the public apology issued by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Koon, regarding his recent threat against journalists.

The Union views the apology as an important step toward restoring trust and reinforcing the duty of public officials to safeguard press freedom.

Speaking during the plenary session on Thursday, 27 November 2025, Speaker Koon expressed regret for comments in which he threatened to "grab and jail" journalists.

As part of subsequent efforts to repair relations, the Speaker met with the leadership of both the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOOL).

During the meeting, Speaker Koon reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom and the independence of the media, clarifying that his earlier remarks were made jokingly and not intended to intimidate the press.

PUL President Julius Kanubah welcomed the Speaker's apology and acknowledged the importance of recognizing the harmful implications such statements can have on journalists and the broader democratic environment.

He underscored the need for mutual respect and continued dialogue between the Office of the Speaker and journalists assigned to the Legislature.

LEGISPOOL President Emmanuel Kollie encouraged the Speaker to cultivate a more open and engaging relationship with the media, noting that democratic governance thrives when leaders respect the work of journalists.

Also present at the meeting were LEGISPOOL Secretary General Gibson Gee, Media Adviser to the Speaker Vehzelee Sumo, and Director of the House Press Bureau Robert Haynes.

The PUL reminds all national leaders--across branches of government and public institutions--of their shared obligation to ensure the safety and protection of journalists as they carry out their duties.

The Union at the same time urges journalists to continue upholding the highest ethical standards in their reporting and to remain steadfast in the pursuit of public-interest journalism.

The controversy erupted during a tense sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, when Speaker Koon publicly warned reporters not to document or report on the internal discussions surrounding the contentious removal of former Speaker Fonati Koffa. In a startling outburst, Koon declared that any legislative reporter who disclosed information about the proceedings would be jailed.