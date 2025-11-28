Africa: Trump Threatens to Suspend Immigration From 'Third World' Countries

In a statement shared on Truth Social on Friday, Mr Trump portrayed the US as in decline due to uncontrolled migration.

US President Donald Trump says he plans to suspend immigration from "all Third World countries" due to what he claims is the strain that current migrant arrivals are placing on the United States.

His declaration is the latest move in a broader government clampdown on immigration, marked by steadily tightening restrictions.

In a statement shared on Truth Social on Friday, Mr Trump portrayed the US as in decline due to uncontrolled migration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated that millions of foreign-born residents rely on public assistance and that many new arrivals come from prisons, gangs, or "failed nations".

This statement comes a day after an Afghan national was named as a suspect in the shooting of two members of the National Guard in Washington.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to recover fully, and terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions.

He also claimed that migration is the "leading cause" of a wide range of social problems, from urban decay to hospital overcrowding.

Mr Trump singled out Minnesota, claiming large numbers of Somali refugees have "taken over" the state and alleging rising gang activity.

"This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War I! (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.)," he wrote.

Mr Trump also said that he will "remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country".

He said these goals are "pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process."

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," he wrote.