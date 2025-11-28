Nigeria: Cafcl Preview - Rivers United Hunt First Group Stage Win Against Rsb Berkane in Uyo

Friday's (today) clash in Uyo promises a tactical, high-stakes encounter where concentration, discipline and the ability to seize rare chances will decide who takes control of Group B

Rivers United, Nigeria's lone representative in the 2025-26 CAF Champions League, must rediscover form on Friday when they host Moroccan heavyweights RSB Berkane at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo; a fixture that already carries major group-stage consequences.

The Pride of Rivers began the campaign on the back foot, suffering a 3-0 defeat to defending champions Pyramids FC in Cairo, where Ahmed Atef El Sayed's second-half hat-trick settled the tie and underlined the gulf that can open quickly in continental football.

Berkane, by contrast, arrive with momentum. The three-time CAF Confederation Cup champions started their Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Power Dynamos at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, a result that reinforces their reputation as one of North Africa's most reliable continental performers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What's at stake

The arithmetic is brutally simple: a loss for Rivers United would allow Berkane to jump six points clear, putting the Moroccan side in a commanding position in the group. Even a draw would leave Rivers trailing by three points, an unwelcome gap so early in the competition and one that will make qualification considerably harder.

Home form and qualification pedigree

Rivers United do have reasons for quiet optimism. Their run to the group stage was forged in Uyo, where they edged past Aigles du Congo (1-0) and followed up with a 3-1 win over Black Bulls Maputo. Those results showed the team's ability to grind out results at home, a trait they'll need to display again against a tactically disciplined Berkane side.

Group picture

The group's other fixture sees Power Dynamos host Pyramids FC on Saturday, with the Egyptian champions aiming to cement their early advantage and keep pressure on the rest of the section.

The verdict

This is more than a single match for Rivers United, it's a crossroads. Win, and the Pride of Rivers reframe their group credentials and reignite belief at home. Lose, and the task of reaching the knockout rounds becomes markedly steeper.

Friday's (today) clash in Uyo promises a tactical, high-stakes encounter where concentration, discipline and the ability to seize rare chances will decide who takes control of Group B.