Nigeria: Ogun Advocates Temporary Ban On Exportation of Lead Ingot

Ogun state government has called for temporary ban on exportation of Lead Ingot from the state with immediate effect. This assertion was made during the inspection carried out in Ogijo, in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state in view of a trending video in circulation over the alleged lead poisoning in the Ogijo environment.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya led a team of experts from the State's Environment and Health ministries during the inspection. Also part of the inspection team were officials from Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) and the National Environmental Standard and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

Following the inspection, the Environment Commissioner announced the closure of the seven industries that are involved in Used Lead Acid Battery recycling within the Ogijo community. While allaying the fears of residents of the state and Ogijo community in particular, the Commissioner said the state government would conduct a Health and Process Audit of the Industries and test for the level of lead in human, soil, air and water bodies around the industrial town.

He therefore promised to make public disclosure of the test findings while interrogating the process used for the previous test provided in the media report in circulation.