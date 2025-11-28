West Africa: 1st West Africa Para Games Kicks Off in Abeokuta

The much-anticipated inaugural edition of the West Africa Para Games will commence today, 28 November 2025, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, with the Games set to be officially declared open.

The sport-loving Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, is expected to declare the competition open, with approximately 500 para-athletes across 11 sports battling for national glory and personal pride over the next six days.

The National Sports Commission, alongside the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria and the Ogun State Government, has put impressive modalities in place for a hitch-free competition for all participating countries and athletes.

From security, medical support, accommodation, transportation, and hospitality, everything is set for a truly world-class competition that celebrates the shared spirit and heroics of the region's special athletes.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and the Director-General, Honourable Bukola Olopade, have urged residents and the good people of Ogun State to come out in droves to support the athletes and ultimately cheer Team Nigeria to victory.

The NSC Chairman stated that hosting the first edition of the competition is another testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to the sustainable growth of Nigerian sports.

"Mr President has successfully backed and supported us through the RHINSE (Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy) campaign to stage several international competitions within the last year -- a feat which has not occurred in Nigerian sports for decades."

The Director-General of the NSC, Honourable Bukola Olopade, maintained that the country's heroic special athletes deserve such an international competition, which is why the NSC agreed to collaborate with the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) to host the games.

"Hosting these games is a further testament to our mandate that Nigeria is capable of staging international competitions, and we are focused on continuing to raise the bar to attract more global sporting events.

Nigeria is expected to face Cameroon in amputee football immediately after the opening ceremony at the MKO Abiola Stadium.