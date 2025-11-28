Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau's Deposed President Flees to Senegal As UN Condemns Latest Coup

Guinea-Bissau's ousted president has found refuge in neighbouring Senegal following a military power grab, drawing condemnation from the United Nations, Ecowas and the African Union.

Guinea-Bissau's ousted president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has fled to neighbouring Senegal after being detained during a military coup that once again plunged the country into uncertainty.

Dakar confirmed on Thursday that Embalo had arrived aboard a military aircraft chartered by the Senegalese government, even as accusations swirled that he may himself have had a hand in the power grab.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The move comes amid heightened tensions following Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, the results of which were due to be announced this week.

Soldiers seized control on Wednesday, detaining key political figures and shutting down much of the capital, Bissau.

The United Nations has denounced the coup, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning what he called "an unacceptable violation of democratic principles" and urged the "immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order".

The intervention has underscored a growing international fatigue with West Africa's cycle of coups - this being the region's tenth in five years, following military takeovers in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon and, most recently, Madagascar.

Guinea-Bissau general sworn in as transitional president following coup

Disputed elections

Despite the UN's stance, the military has pressed ahead with entrenching its authority.

General Horta N'Tam, the army's chief of staff and a figure seen as close to Embalo in recent years, was named transitional leader for a year-long period.

"I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command," he announced from military headquarters, flanked by heavily armed soldiers.

As the generals moved to consolidate control, a rival version of events emerged from opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa.

Speaking to French news agency AFP from hiding, Dias claimed he had in fact won the election - possibly with around 52 percent - and alleged that Embalo had orchestrated the coup to prevent him taking office.

"I am the president [elect] of Guinea-Bissau," he insisted, adding that the events unfolding were "organised by Mr Embalo", not a coup in the traditional sense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Guinea Bissau Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The upheaval followed a contentious electoral process. Dias became the main opposition contender only after the Supreme Court barred long-standing opposition figure Domingos Simoes Pereira from standing.

Pereira was arrested on Wednesday, while Dias said he escaped his campaign HQ just as armed men arrived to detain him.

Observers warn of deepening crisis after Guinea-Bissau military takeover

International concern

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974, the country has endured four successful coups and several failed attempts. With results often disputed and political factions frequently at loggerheads, moments of stability tend to be short-lived.

Regional and international bodies have reacted sharply to the coup, with the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) suspending Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies.

The African Union has condemned the coup outright, while the European Union has urged a swift return to constitutional rule and the electoral process.

(with AFP)