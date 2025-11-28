Gambia: After 35 Witnesses, Jammeh Assets Inquiry Ends Hearings

28 November 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The National Assembly's long-running inquiry into the sale and disposal of former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh's assets has reached a major milestone. The Office of the Clerk on Thursday, 26th November 2025, announced that the Special Select Committee set up to investigate the matter has officially wrapped up its public hearings receiving about 35 witnesses in total.

Over the past months, the panel heard sworn testimonies from 35 witnesses a mix of government officials, private individuals, and others closely connected to the issue. Their accounts often detailed and sometimes revealing, formed the backbone of the Committee's inquiry.

According to a press release from Office of the Clerk, the Committee worked with diligence, impartiality, and a clear sense of duty. "Its task has been to dig into how the former president's properties and assets were handled following the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into his financial activities."

The release further stated: "Now that the public hearing stage is over, the Committee shifts into what many consider the most important part of the process: analysing the evidence. Members will begin putting together a comprehensive report that captures their observations, the testimony they reviewed, and the recommendations they believe the National Assembly should consider."

According to the Office of the Clerk, this report will be submitted to the National Assembly for the next steps and any actions deemed appropriate.

The Assembly, in its statement, reassured Gambians that it remains committed to transparency, due process, and accountability. It also promised that the public will continue to receive updates as the process moves closer to its conclusion.

Read the original article on The Point.

