Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Calls for Religious Tolerance

Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, has called on Muslims and members of the Zongo communities to practice religious tolerance by accepting divergent views that promote peace, unity, and development in the region.

Mr. Gunu highlighted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, recognized the important roles Muslims and Zongo communities play and considers them an integral part of national cohesion and development.

The Minister made the call during a meeting with a delegation of Zongo chiefs and elders from the region, who also introduced the new Volta Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Ali Muniru, to him and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in Ho on Thursday.

Mr. Gunu assured the delegation of the government's commitment to completing abandoned projects in the region, including infrastructure in Zongo communities, emphasizing that development projects would be distributed and executed without discrimination.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He warned Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) against interfering in chieftaincy matters and urged them not to involve themselves in the leadership of Zongo communities. He stressed the need for Zongo communities to conduct their leadership activities peacefully and orderly to avoid conflicts with MDCEs, saying: "The MDCEs do not know your line of leadership, so do it peacefully to avoid conflict."

Sariki Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Muslim community in the Volta Region and Regional Secretary of Zongo Chiefs, commended the Regional Minister and the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Nuhu Shaributu, for their support in bringing peace to regional leadership.

He further noted that political interference by appointees like MDCEs in their leadership had been unfortunate and appealed to the Minister to ensure that such meddling in chieftaincy matters did not continue.