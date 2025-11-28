Ghana: Dade-Kotopon MP Consoles Families of El-Wak Disaster Victims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dade-Kotopon, Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent tragic incident at the El-Wak Sports Complex, describing it as a heartbreaking moment for the nation.

The incident, which occurred on November 12, 2025, claimed six lives and left many others injured, leaving the hearts and spirits of Ghanaians "heavy and broken," she said.

"As a mother, a leader, and a Ghanaian, my heart and that of Ghanaians aches deeply for every family that has lost a loved one. Homes have fallen silent, with dreams shattered," Madam Sowah stated.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, visited the injured victims at the 37 Military Hospital, accompanied by other parliamentarians, to commiserate with them.

She prayed for divine strength and comfort for the bereaved families and the nation, asking God to grant the departed eternal rest and prevent future calamities.

Madam Sowah extended her condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery. "I pray for God's mercies, intervention, and blessings in the healing process for the affected victims," she said.

She also appealed to the medical team attending the victims to continue providing all necessary care and support.

Encouraging the survivors, Madam Sowah urged them to look beyond the tragedy and pursue their dreams. "It is sad some friends were lost, but you are alive. Leave everything to God and forge ahead," she added.