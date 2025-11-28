Ghana: 1,866 Students Graduate At 18th Congregation of WIUC-Ghana

Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-Ghana), on Saturday, graduated 1,866 students at its 18th congregation held in Accra. Of the total, 1,378 completed their programmes at the Accra campus, while 488 graduated from the Kumasi campus.

The event was held under the theme: "WIUC's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Impactful Education."

Addressing the ceremony, President of WIUC-Ghana, Dr. Lawrence A. Kannae, applauded the graduates for their resilience and hard work, noting that their accomplishments reflected both personal dedication and the support of families, faculty, and staff. He urged them to uphold the university's core values of integrity, service, innovation, and resilience as they transition into professional life.

Describing the Class of 2025 as the university's "historic Silver Jubilee cohort," Dr. Kannae emphasized that their success affirmed WIUC-Ghana's enduring contribution to national development. He encouraged graduates to serve as ambassadors of the institution's legacy of excellence and leadership.

Highlighting WIUC-Ghana's 25-year milestone, Dr. Kannae stated that the university continues to shape lives and develop leaders. He noted recognitions such as the 2024 Ghana Business Award for Best Education Institution and the Cybersecurity Authority Award for Best Institutional Collaboration. He also expressed gratitude to families, staff, and partners for their contributions to the institution's growth.

Dr. Kannae outlined recent investments in digital libraries, ICT systems, clinical laboratories, and communication studios to enhance teaching and industry-relevant training. He announced plans to introduce new programmes, including Master of Laws (LLM), Nursing, Cybersecurity, and Digital Forensics.