Ghana: GSE Hands Over Gh¢135,000 Water Facility to Enobal Basic School

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has handed over a GH¢135,000 solar-powered borehole water facility to La ENOBAL Basic School in the La Dadekotopon Municipality of Accra, aimed at addressing the school's persistent water challenges.

The project, initiated by United Way Ghana and funded by the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) of the GSE, includes a borehole, water purifiers, and a storage tank. It is designed to reduce the school's water costs, which previously amounted to GH¢7,000, while improving sanitation and access to potable water for students and staff.

The handover ceremony was attended by Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon Constituency, alongside other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director of the GSE, Mr Frank Berle, noted that the initiative forms part of activities marking the tenth anniversary of the GFIM. He highlighted that the gesture symbolises the GSE's commitment not only to financial market development but also to community upliftment and education.

"Access to clean water is essential for education, child development, and overall well-being. This borehole and purifier system will ensure reliable potable water, reduce health risks, and allow students to focus on academic work," Mr Berle stated.

He added that the choice of La ENOBAL Basic School reflects the organisation's commitment to inclusive education and community development, and praised the school management, teachers, and local leaders for their support.

Mr Worlanyo Ocloo, Chairman of the Board of United Way Ghana, emphasised the impact of the project on improving sanitation, noting that inadequate water supply in schools often contributes to the dropout of many girls.

Ms Sowah expressed gratitude to the GSE and United Way Ghana, describing access to water as crucial for schools and pledging that the facility would be well maintained. A message from Municipal Director of Education, Madam Habibah Kotomah, also praised the initiative, stating it would enhance pupil concentration and promote effective teaching and learning.