Ghana: Draughts - Faasee Defeats Avalanches in Special Challenge

In an exciting draught challenge on Sunday, November 23 at La, the Faasee Draught Club emerged victorious against the Magic Avalanches, securing a 3-1 win.

The match was characterised by strategic gameplay, underscoring the competitive nature of both teams.

Key players for Faasee included Nyanyo Romario, Pastor Anyetei, and King Sarfo, whose performances were pivotal to the team's success. Romario and Anyetei both recorded identical 5-2 victories over their opponents, Arnold and Amon CFC, respectively. King Sarfo showcased his exceptional skills with a 5-3 triumph over Adom Nortei, establishing a strong lead for Faasee.

Veteran player Sammy Opoku stepped in as a substitute for Arnold in the second set.

A notable incident unfolded when Avalanches attempted to introduce Nii Sowah and Dada Joe in the second set. Faasee promptly protested, asserting that the two players were affiliated with another club.

After a brief disruption, the match officials allowed Sowah and Joe to participate, injecting an extra layer of excitement to the contest.

Despite the controversy, Sowah managed to secure a consolation win for the Avalanches by defeating Jomo Kay (5-3), demonstrating his impressive abilities. However, the remaining games concluded unresolved at the end of the final whistle, solidifying Faasee's victory.

The triumphant Faasee team is set to receive a reward of GH¢2,000 as a bonus for their impressive performance.