West Africa: Ghana Meteorological Agency Clears Air On Circulating Weather Update

27 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has clarified a weather alert circulating on social media, saying the information is based on an outdated version of its forecast.

According to the Agency, the message being shared about expected thunderstorms in Accra, Kasoa, and parts of the Ashanti Region came from its morning update, which only highlighted possible afternoon conditions.

GMet says its latest forecast, issued this afternoon, shows that southern Ghana will experience sunny conditions with occasional clouds.

According to them, localised thunderstorms or rain may, however, develop from late afternoon into the evening along the coast, slightly inland, and in some parts of the middle sector.

The Agency added that the northern sector will remain fairly dry with slightly hazy weather.

They encouraged the public to rely on the Agency's official platforms for accurate and timely updates as weather conditions continue to change throughout the day.

