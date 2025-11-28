Senegal: Sudan's Ambassador in Senegal - The State Remains Strong and Committed to Serving Its Citizens

Sudan's Ambassador to Senegal, Abdal-Ghani Al-Naeem, affirmed that the Civil Registry and Passports mission in Senegal successfully completed its work with full efficiency, underscoring the strength of the Sudanese state and its continued ability to serve citizens at home and abroad. He said the mission's outreach to remote areas of West Africa reflects the government's commitment to nation-building, despite attempts by Sudan's adversaries to spread destruction.

The remarks came during a farewell ceremony held by the Embassy and the Sudanese communities in Senegal and Gambia at the Embassy headquarters on Friday, November 21, following the team's two-week assignment.

The Ambassador thanked the Civil Registry and Passports team for the significant consular services provided to Sudanese communities in Senegal and countries under non-resident representation, including Gambia, Guinea (Conakry), Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Cape Verde. He highlighted the support of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), the Council of Ministers, and all relevant ministries and institutions in delivering quality services to Sudanese abroad. He also expressed appreciation to the Senegalese authorities for the facilities extended to the mission.

Alaa El-Eddin Ata Al-Haj, head of the Sudanese community in Senegal, praised the Embassy and the mission team for efficiently delivering consular services and meeting community needs.

Dr. Lubna Abdulaziz Mohamed Hassan, head of the Sudanese community in Gambia, also conveyed her gratitude to the team and thanked the Embassy for facilitating visa procedures for community members who traveled to Dakar for services.

Concluding the ceremony, Lt. Col. Sharaf Al-Sir Mahi El-Din Abdullah thanked the Ambassador and Embassy staff for their support and reaffirmed the commitment of Sudanese institutions to continue providing services to all citizens.