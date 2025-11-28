Sudan: Government Briefs Political Forces On Initiatives and Its Vision for Achieving Peace

Port Sudan, 26 November 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan has briefed political forces on its engagements with the international community, the roadmap it submitted, and its position regarding proposals presented by international actors, as well as the progress of related communications.

Acting on behalf of the Council of Security and Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, provided an update to political forces on the government's external efforts, underscoring adherence to the outcomes of the Jeddah Forum and the roadmap submitted to the United Nations.

The minister presented an overview of the latest political, military, and humanitarian developments, clarifying Sudan's position on regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war. He affirmed that any initiative bypassing the Sudanese people is unacceptable, stressing that attempts to portray the army as a political entity constitute "a distortion of reality and an assault on a longstanding national institution." He noted that the government's commitment to the Jeddah Forum has been met with intransigence from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The minister outlined that the government's vision is founded on several key principles: the unity of Sudan and the integrity of its territory, rejection of any attempts at division, support for legitimate constitutional institutions, protection of civilians, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance. He emphasized that the solution must be Sudanese-led--without external oversight--and that militias must withdraw from all occupied cities prior to any ceasefire arrangements.

He reaffirmed the unity of Sudan's regular forces, the delivery of aid, the lifting of sieges on cities in Kordofan, the protection of civilians, the designation of rebel militias as terrorist organizations, and the enforcement of strict measures against foreign mercenaries involved in the fighting.

The minister added that the state is actively working to restore essential services, organize the return of citizens, remove mines and war remnants, and regulate the status of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees.

Political representatives commended the government for keeping the public informed about international initiatives and efforts to end the war. They called for the continued practice of briefing the Sudanese public and expanding outreach to include community groups, traditional administrations, and Sufi orders.

Speakers unanimously stressed the need for national unity and consolidation of the domestic front to counter targeting and attempts to undermine the Sudanese state.