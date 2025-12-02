Khartoum — The Armed Forces condemned the daily targeting of Babanusa city by artillery shelling and strategic drone attacks carried out by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia of the Dagalo family, describing their recent ceasefire announcement as a political manoeuvre aimed at misleading international public opinion.

In a statement issued today, the Armed Forces' official spokesperson said:

"Continuing their approach of deceiving international, regional, and local public opinion, the Dagalo family terrorist RSF militia claimed a unilateral ceasefire. Meanwhile, the militia has continued to target Babanusa city daily with artillery shelling and strategic drone strikes. Yesterday, Monday, the militia launched a new attack on the city, which our forces repelled decisively. We affirm that the so-called ceasefire announced by the false rebel Hemeidti is merely a misleading political and media manoeuvre intended to cover their field movements and the ongoing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) support that fuels the war and kills Sudanese citizens.

The Armed Forces stress their commitment to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and facilitating humanitarian operations. We will not allow the humanitarian situation to be exploited as a cover for military operations that exacerbate the crisis. Our forces will continue to fulfil their duty to protect the state and its citizens with full responsibility and competence.

(Victory from Allah is near)"

Office of the Official Spokesperson of the Armed Forces