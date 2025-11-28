Liberia: Red Cross Provides Lifeline Support to Fire-Affected Families

Monrovia, November 2025 -- The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has launched an urgent humanitarian response for families affected by recent fire disasters in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County, and multiple communities in Montserrado County.

A total of 59 families are receiving Cash Transfers, enabling them to meet immediate recovery needs, alongside assorted relief materials such as clothing, blankets, shower slippers, soap, and essential hygiene kits. The Swedish Red Cross supports the intervention through its Initial Response Fund.

The largest incident occurred on October 16, when a destructive fire swept through Kru Town in Grand Cape Mount County. The blaze destroyed 22 houses and damaged 9 others, displacing scores of residents--many of them women and children. Kru Town, home to about 1,347 people, relies heavily on fishing and fishmongering as primary sources of livelihood. The fire has left families seeking temporary shelter with neighbors and relatives as they struggle to rebuild.

In Montserrado County, the Red Cross has also been responding to continued appeals from victims of separate fire outbreaks. Several families have lost all their belongings and are in urgent need of assistance to restart their lives with dignity.

LNRCS Secretary-General and CEO, Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh, stressed the importance of swift and compassionate action during such emergencies.

"Our priority is to ensure that families who lost everything can begin rebuilding their lives with dignity. The Cash Transfer support allows them the flexibility to address their most urgent needs, whether that is food, shelter repair, or replacing essential items," he said.

Mr. Blamoh added that the relief items being distributed provide vital comfort in the immediate aftermath of the disaster: "Beyond cash support, the relief items we are providing, such as blankets, clothing, slippers, and hygiene kits, offer immediate comfort and protection, especially for women and children who are most vulnerable after such emergencies. These actions reflect our commitment to stand with communities in their most difficult moments."

He further reaffirmed the Red Cross's commitment to ongoing humanitarian support across the country:

"We will continue to assess the needs of families affected by fire incidents across Liberia and respond where possible. No community should feel alone after a disaster."

With fire outbreaks increasing in frequency, the Liberia National Red Cross Society says it remains fully committed to restoring hope, supporting recovery efforts, and strengthening community resilience nationwide.