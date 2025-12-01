Nigerian Army Rescues 12 Abducted Teenage Girls in Borno State

The Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 12 teenage girls abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mussa District of Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

The victims, aged between 15 and 20, were kidnapped on 23 November while harvesting crops on their family farms. They were freed on Saturday, 29 November, following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the southern Borno axis.

The rescued girls have been evacuated to a secure military facility, where they are receiving comprehensive medical care, psychological support, and debriefing. They are expected to be formally reunited with their families after completing these processes, bringing relief to a community that had been gripped by fear since the abduction.

Among the rescued are Fatima Shaibu (17), Fatima Umaru (15), Hauwa Abubakar (18), Saliha Muhammed (15), Sadiya Umaru (17), Amira Babel (15), Zara Adamu (17), Nana Shaibu (15), Zainab Musa (18), Zainab Muhammed (17), Jamila Saidu (15), and Hauwa Hamidu (17).

Lt. Col. Anele, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, commended the determination of the troops, saying, "The swift rescue of these girls was made possible through the dedication of our personnel and the timely support of local informants. Intelligence-led operations remain key in defeating terrorism in the region."

She further urged communities to continue supporting security efforts, adding, "We call on residents to provide credible and timely information. Collaboration between the Army and local communities is essential to ensuring lasting security and protecting civilians from further attacks."