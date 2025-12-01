Nigeria: Again, Bandits Abduct Farmer in Kwara Community

1 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Armed bandits numbering about four again struck at Eruku in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State on Sunday, abducting a farmer identified as Mr Aasaru.

LEADERSHIP reports that the latest attack was the second within a month in the community barely a week after the federal government secured the release of 38 abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the bandits attacked Aasaru in a farm along the road leading to Koro.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the development.

"Police operatives from Eruku Division, received a complaint at about 1400hours on Sunday that four armed men invaded a farm along Koro Road, Eruku at about 1230hours and abducted one Mr Aasanru (m) aged 40.

"Upon receipt of the report, a joint team of police, military personnel and local vigilante members was immediately deployed to the area for an intensive search and rescue operation," Ejire- Adeyemi said.

The Kwara police spokesperson said efforts have intensified to secure the release of the abducted farmer.

