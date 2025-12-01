Nigeria: Ex-Presidential Adviser Baba-Ahmed Asks Tinubu Not to Seek Second Term in 2027

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu in the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has expressed hope that the President will not seek re-election in 2027, insisting that Nigeria required a more energetic and focused leader to confront its mounting challenges.

Baba-Ahmed, speaking on Channels Television's 'Sunday Politics' on Sunday night, said President Tinubu has not shown the urgency or drive expected of a leader committed to fixing the country's deepening crises.

"I'm sorry, but I have to say this again. When I left his administration, one of the things I told many people was, 'I wish President Tinubu would not run again in 2027,"' he said.

According to him, President Tinubu has already fulfilled his long-time political ambition and has not demonstrated the same zeal he was once known for.

"First, he said his ambition was to be president, and he has now achieved that. He said 'Emil'okan,' and he had his turn. But I don't think he has run the country well," Baba-Ahmed said.

He criticised the administration's focus on financial metrics rather than the lived experiences of Nigerians.

"He is running an economy, not a country. He is running figures, everyday you hear we are saving more money, we are doing this."

He urged President Tinubu to step aside in 2027 and search within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for someone younger and more capable to lead the nation.

"Let him look within his party, a younger person, a healthier person, a more focused person, and make him his candidate. He can. If he can rerun this government, get all these people out of the PDP to come and join him, he's amongst every power that he needs, but he's not running the country."

Baba-Ahmed questioned the President's responsiveness to national issues in recent months, describing his performance as inadequate.

"Well, look, the last two months, or at least let's go back to since this Trump thing, I didn't see a president who should respond to an emergency or a challenge in this manner, with this manner and the spirit that he should. I didn't see it. And it's not just on this issue," Baba-Ahmed stated.

He warned that Nigeria's worsening state demanded decisive and capable leadership.

"The truth is that Nigeria has deteriorated so badly that we cannot continue to run things as if they're normal," he declared.