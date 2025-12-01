Liberia: Construction of Overhead Bridge Shows Steady Progress

The ongoing construction of the overhead bridge from Boulevard Junction to 540 in Paynesville is said to be showing steady progress as engineers and workers continue shaping the project.

Our reporter who visited the construction site observed that heavy equipment is actively on-site, with structural foundations, steel frames, and concrete works visibly taking form.

Construction is actively underway for two overpass bridges in Liberia, with visible progress in Paynesville City as of late November 2025. The project, which began in September 2025, involves steel frames and concrete work, with completion expected in 24 months (by August 2027). Traffic diversions and excavation have already started, and the project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion at the Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard Junction.

Giving an overview of the overpassed bridges recently, Public Works Minister Roland Giddings stated that the initiative for the construction of the overpass bridges first began in 2016 and gave credit to his predecessor, former Public Works Minister William Gyude Moore, who he said initiated the milestone.

According to him, it was under the administration of former Minister Moore, with support from the European Union (EU), that a comprehensive study on minimizing traffic congestion along the Tubman Boulevard led to the dream becoming a reality.

Minister Giddings underscored that the groundbreaking ceremony highlights the urgent need to find practical solutions to address green lock, ease mobility, and unlock economic productivity.

The Public Works Minister emphasized that the construction of the overpass bridges is designed to reclaim time lost in traffic congestion, improve road safety, and enhance efficiencies in the private sector and government operations.

He stated that the investment demands a collective responsibility and symbolizes the progress of transformations and the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Liberia and the People's Republic of China.

During the groundbreaking, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai said the project, upon completion, will be a visible sign of the government's commitment to fulfilling its promise to enhance the country's road network efficiency.

The Liberian leader stated that the project aligns with the national development plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which he noted is among the government's signature projects, with high recognition that road infrastructure is fundamental to inclusive growth.

President Boakai further noted that investing in modern road systems is crucial to building the foundation for a unified, accessible, and prosperous Liberia. He reiterated that roads connect people to opportunities and are essential to ending rural neglect.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister for Rural Development at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), Jocelia J. Taplah, stated that the project is a prompt response to addressing traffic and enhancing the quality of life of the people through timely infrastructure interventions.