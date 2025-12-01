Rwanda/Nigeria: Nigeria Overcome Rwanda to Bag First Win At FIBA WC Qualifiers

1 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Yves Murenzi and his Rwanda side concluded the first window of the FIBA World Cup Africa qualifiers without a single win, following shock 75-69 overtime loss to Nigeria on Sunday.

With Rwanda leading by three points (61-58) and just four seconds remaining, Prince Muhizi fouled Morris Udeze, who converted a two-handed dunk followed by a free throw.

Udeze completed his heroic performance with 30 points - the most by any player in Window 1 of the African Qualifiers -10 rebounds and two assists.

His free-throw sent the game to overtime where Nigeria outscored Rwanda 14-8 to secure dramatic win.

Rwanda played without their star player David McCormack, who sat out with a foot injury.

Nigeria closed the first round of Group C with a 1-2 record while Rwanda returned home with 0-3.

Meanwhile, Guinea stunned hosts Tunisia, with a 66-57 victory, reaffirming their progress in African basketball.

Guinea finished Window 1 of the African Qualifiers as the only undefeated team, having won all three of their games.

