Nigeria: Resident Doctors Suspend Strike After 29 Days

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike after 29 days following the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government, aimed at addressing long-standing demands affecting doctors across government hospitals.

NARD President, Dr. Mohammed Usman, announced the decision late Saturday night via his X handle, saying the National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to halt the "Total, Indefinite and Comprehensive Strike" after four weeks to allow for the implementation of key agreements.

He said the suspension followed a series of high-level conciliatory meetings and a jointly signed MoU spelling out the status of the association's 19-point demands.

The MoU highlights four major demands still at the implementation stage, including Promotion Arrears, which he said the compilation by Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors were yet to be completed. Government has set a four-week deadline for payment.

Also, he said a four-week timeframe has also been agreed for settlement. And for specialist allowance, he said the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has given clear directives, while the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was expected to finalise implementation.

On the Lokoja 5 Case, he said a committee has recommended full reabsorption of the affected doctors into Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, within two weeks.

Dr. Usman outlined additional resolutions reached with the government, including ongoing processing of the withheld 25/35 per cent and accoutrement allowances for resident doctors.

Others include awaited submission of lists for resident doctors' upgrades to conclude the promotion process, release of the Postgraduate Allowance Template (PAT), resolution of the long-standing skipping/entry level dispute with a directive from the OHCSF, resolution of issues affecting House Officers, a directive to CMDs and MDs to stop all "obnoxious clauses" in locum employment terms pending full review, etc.

The NEC, Dr. Usman said, opted for a four-week suspension "to show good faith" and allow the government time to implement the agreed items. He described the progress achieved so far as "significant," crediting the commitment of resident doctors nationwide.

However, he warned that any failure by the government to meet the outlined commitments, particularly the four major outstanding issues, would force the association to lift the suspension and resume the strike.

"The countdown for the four weeks shall start on Monday. It shall be a daily reminder to Nigerians and the Federal Government to use this window justly and fully. It is not over until it is over," he said.

The NARD President also took responsibility for any missteps made during the negotiations, assuring members that the leadership remains focused on securing full implementation of the agreement.

Resident doctors across the country are now expected to resume duties as the clock begins ticking on the government's four-week implementation deadline.