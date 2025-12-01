Nigeria: Bandits Gave Us Three Meals Daily, Joked With Us - Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

The 24 abducted students of GGCSS Maga in Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State who were rescued on Tuesday and handed over to their parents by Governor Nasir Idris on Wednesday have expressed joy over their freedom and reunion with their families.

The girls said they never expected to see the day they would be reunited with their parents, considering the ordeal they went through from the moment of their abduction to their rescue.

They disclosed that they were not molested, beaten, or sexually abused by the bandits during their captivity.

According to them, the abductors provided food, drinks and sometimes clothing, and even engaged them in conversations about the state of the country.

They commended the efforts of Governor Nasir Idris, President Bola Tinubu, minister of defence Bello Matawalle and the rescue team deployed to the forests for securing their safe return. They also thanked the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Nasare Nasir Idris, for donating cash and wrappers to each of them.

Speaking to journalists after their handover, Aisha Suleiman (SS II) said she could not imagine how she suddenly found herself in the midst of her parents and government officials. She thanked God for turning what she once thought was impossible to reality.

Another student, Sakina Suleiman (JSS III), also expressed happiness over the rescue.

"We were not humiliated in the enclave. They fed us three times daily and even joked with us. We were not abused," said Zainab Umar Kolo, an SS III student.

Hauwau Lawal (SS II) added that she had feared she would never see her parents again after the abduction.

Parents of the rescued schoolgirls collectively appreciated everyone who played a role in securing the release of their daughters.

They also thanked Ulamas, clerics, pastors, and traditional rulers for their prayers and contributions.

Iliyasu Garba Birnin Tudu, who has four daughters among the victims, expressed gratitude to Allah and to all those involved in the rescue, same as Alhaji Sani Tukur, a parent of two of the girls.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the commissioner for basic and secondary education, Dr Halima Bande, said

the girls told her they were not sexually abused, beaten, or starved.

Bande said immediately after their release, the students were taken to the hospital for medical examination and were certified fit.

"We are very happy that our daughters were not abused and have returned home safely," she added.